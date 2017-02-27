Helios Towers Africa bags $1.9bn book for HY debut

The pan-African telecoms services provider, which is headquartered in London, raised $600m of five year non-call two funding at 9.125%. That was comfortably inside initial price thoughts of mid 9% area and at the tight end of the guidance range of 9.25%, plus or minus 0.125%....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.