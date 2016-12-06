OCBC mandates as senior rally lowers covered supply hopes
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) has mandated leads to roadshow its debut covered bond. The announcement comes ahead of what is expected to be a relatively quiet week ahead reflecting German holidays and improved funding conditions for senior unsecured.
OCBC, which is rated Aa1/AA-/AA-, has mandated Barclays
, BNP Paribas
, Crèdit Agricole CIB
and JP Morgan
for a European roadshow starting March 2. The Singaporean borrower plans to follow the marketing exercise with its first covered bond which is rated Aaa/---/AAA, will be denominated
