Air Berlin refinances CBs with the help of Etihad

Air Berlin, the unprofitable German airline, has successfully raised the money it needs to refinance its €140m 6% convertible bonds, puttable in March, despite bondholders shunning the exchange offer.

  By Aidan Gregory
  06:00 PM

The airline, which has a market cap of €70m and is 29.2% owned by Etihad Airways, had asked holders of the bond, which is puttable on March 6, to exchange them for new convertibles with a lower strike price and put date of December 29.

HSBC led the exchange ...

