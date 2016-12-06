Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Block pace brisk as PEs exit Flow Traders, Waterproofing

Equity block trading activity this week in Europe has remained brisk, with 10 deals completed in the first four days, though of smaller size than in the last couple of weeks. Issuance so far this year, after the first month and a half, now totals €10.4bn, more than double what was sold in the same period last year, when markets were troubled by Chinese stockmarket volatility.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Jon Hay
  • 09:00 PM

Block trade bankers are watching lots of companies announce results, which could lead to more deals.

Wednesday night’s two trades, in Flow Traders and Nordic Waterproofing, were respectively the first and second after the companies’ IPOs, and in each case enabled private equity backers to make exits.

Both ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 50,935.26 170 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 48,388.35 180 7.93%
3 Barclays 45,360.02 127 7.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,171.29 114 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 34,316.63 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,910.02 6 7.75%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,021.70 7 5.99%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,844.86 8 5.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,732.12 7 5.41%
5 HSBC 2,697.95 9 5.35%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.98%
2 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 8.16%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,420.39 12 7.99%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,235.16 9 6.95%