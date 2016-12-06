Block pace brisk as PEs exit Flow Traders, Waterproofing

Equity block trading activity this week in Europe has remained brisk, with 10 deals completed in the first four days, though of smaller size than in the last couple of weeks. Issuance so far this year, after the first month and a half, now totals €10.4bn, more than double what was sold in the same period last year, when markets were troubled by Chinese stockmarket volatility.