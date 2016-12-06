UBS trims senior investment banking ranks

Chiel Ruiter, co- head of investment banking for the Netherlands is also leaving, as the bank continues to keep an eye on costs and performance in order to make selective hires.The departures are part of an ongoing cost and performance exercise overseen by Andrea Orcel, President of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.