Blackouts leave Smiths to clean up

Technology company Smiths Group saw plenty of demand for a 10 year bond on Thursday, as investors leapt this week on to the few trades hitting screens.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 05:00 PM

Smiths Group, rated Baa2/BBB+, priced its €650m trade from a book of more than €4.25bn, after increasing the expected size from €500m and dragging the spread in 25bp from initial price thoughts to price flat to fair value.

“It is clear that every trade that ...

