Blackouts leave Smiths to clean up

Smiths Group, rated Baa2/BBB+, priced its €650m trade from a book of more than €4.25bn, after increasing the expected size from €500m and dragging the spread in 25bp from initial price thoughts to price flat to fair value.“It is clear that every trade that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.