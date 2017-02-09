Reliance pre-markets InvIT as Tejas Networks files A1

Reliance Infrastructure InvIT Fund’s float will be the first from an InvIT in the country.The fund, sponsored by Reliance Infrastructure, filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in December 2016. Axis Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS are global ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.