Rusal falls in Hong Kong after Prokhorov sells 3.3% stake

Shares in Rusal, the largest aluminium producer in Russia, closed 3.9% lower in Hong Kong on Tuesday after Onexim, an investment vehicle controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov, the billionaire owner of the Brooklyn Nets, sold 3.3% of his stake in the company for HK$1.8bn ($240m), through an accelerated bookbuild launched on Monday night.