Watermark
Go to Asia edition

McKesson brings first of reverse Yankee spate

The corporate bond market started the week on the front foot with a triple tranche Reverse Yankee from McKesson that is expected to pave the way for similar issuance, as bankers grow confident that the fug slowing primary issuance last week has begun to lift.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04:30 PM

US pharmaceuticals company McKesson brought the biggest trade of the day with a triple tranche debut reverse Yankee transaction. The Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ rated issuer printed €600m August 2021, €600m November 2025 and £450m February 2029 notes via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi UFG and UniCredit.

Reverse ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,319.47 78 7.51%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,206.03 74 6.60%
3 Citi 14,973.35 73 6.49%
4 Deutsche Bank 12,727.58 55 5.52%
5 Barclays 12,559.96 50 5.45%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 3,586.53 17 10.75%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,533.37 8 7.59%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,219.48 14 6.65%
4 Barclays 1,957.18 12 5.87%
5 Citi 1,862.07 13 5.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 Citi 847.97 7 9.05%
2 Credit Suisse 825.04 11 8.81%
3 Deutsche Bank 785.30 7 8.38%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 719.33 6 7.68%
5 HSBC 703.44 10 7.51%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,897.95 28
2 Citi 3,373.50 20
3 Jefferies LLC 2,916.33 7
4 Credit Suisse 2,912.74 19
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,670.93 24

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 3,531.79 17 8.14%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,048.22 9 7.03%
3 Credit Suisse 2,528.25 11 5.83%
4 Citi 2,491.53 14 5.74%
5 Mizuho 2,129.37 8 4.91%