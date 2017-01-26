India targets green bond development
The Indian Green Bonds Market Development Council, a public-private initiative, launched its 2017 programme on Tuesday to build the country's green debt market to meet national climate objectives.
In conjunction with its latest meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, the council announced that it will be drafting policy recommendations for the country, including guidance for the government, to develop the green bond market. The group has planned a series of investor-focused events, as well as green bond
...
