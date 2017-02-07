Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BGF partners with First Derivatives on SME investment

The Business Growth Fund has teamed up with First Derivatives to invest in early stage technology companies in the UK, a sector the country's chancellor cited in the autumn budget as requiring extra funding.

  • By Max Bower
  • 07 Feb 2017

The partnership will combine FD’s technology and support with access to BGF’s £2.5bn balance sheet and network of board level executives, FD said on Tuesday.

The firm’s Kx technology has gained traction in the capital markets, counting 19 of the top 20 global investment banks as users it ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 409.38 2 13.02%
2 HSBC 322.17 2 10.25%
3 RBC Capital Markets 259.38 1 8.25%
3 Nomura 259.38 1 8.25%
3 JPMorgan 259.38 1 8.25%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 847.97 7 9.05%
2 Credit Suisse 825.04 11 8.81%
3 Deutsche Bank 785.30 7 8.38%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 719.33 6 7.68%
5 HSBC 703.44 10 7.51%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,897.95 28
2 Citi 3,373.50 20
3 Jefferies LLC 2,916.33 7
4 Credit Suisse 2,912.74 19
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,670.93 24