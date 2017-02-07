Watermark
Vodafone to open Europe’s 2017 corporate Formosa account

Vodafone has hired banks to arrange a 30 year US dollar Formosa bond, as corporate issuers get stuck into a market that has been teeming with bank trades this year.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 07 Feb 2017

UK-headquartered telecoms company Vodafone Group, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and UBS to structure the non-call life structured Reg S bonds. Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner.

In January, there were 18 Formosa trades, totalling more than US$4.75bn, all of ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,792.37 61 7.52%
2 Citi 13,453.21 63 6.84%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,980.63 52 6.09%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,368.89 46 5.78%
5 Barclays 11,169.17 43 5.68%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,586.53 17 10.75%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,533.37 8 7.59%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,219.48 14 6.65%
4 Barclays 1,957.18 12 5.87%
5 Citi 1,862.07 13 5.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 847.97 7 9.05%
2 Credit Suisse 825.04 11 8.81%
3 Deutsche Bank 785.30 7 8.38%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 719.33 6 7.68%
5 HSBC 703.44 10 7.51%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,897.95 28
2 Citi 3,373.50 20
3 Jefferies LLC 2,916.33 7
4 Credit Suisse 2,912.74 19
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,670.93 24

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,531.79 17 8.14%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,048.22 9 7.03%
3 Credit Suisse 2,528.25 11 5.83%
4 Citi 2,491.53 14 5.74%
5 Mizuho 2,129.37 8 4.91%