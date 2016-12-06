Watermark
Van Lanschot mandates for first CPT of the year

The Dutch covered bond issuer, Van Lanschot Bankiers has mandated leads for the first 10 year covered bond in nearly a month and the first Dutch conditional pass through (CPT) since May 2016. The deal emerges following a Fitch survey suggesting investors would like to see price differentiation between soft bullet and CPT maturities.

F. van Lanschot Bankiers has mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, ING, LBBW and Rabobank as joint bookrunners for a €500m no grow conditional pass through covered bond, rated ---/AAA/AAA. The transaction will have a 10 year maturity and should be launched on Wednesday.

