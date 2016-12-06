Watermark
StanChart hires former FCA boss McDermott

Standard Chartered has hired former FCA head Tracey McDermott as group head for corporate, public, and regulatory affairs.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12:00 PM

McDermott will report to Bill Winters, the group's chief executive, and join the bank's management team.

She was acting chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority between September 2015, when Martin Wheatley departed, and June 2016, when the Bank of England's Andrew Bailey took over.

Before that, she was director ...

