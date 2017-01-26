RMB round-up: Safe clarifies cross-border FX rules, RQFII quotas updated, Hungary adds RMB capabilities

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe) has released a series of guidelines that is aimed at making its FX and cross-border repatriation rules ‘more complete.’ Among the many changes, Safe has now made it clear that offshore fundraising backed by onshore guarantees can be repatriated back into the country for domestic use. In addition, the FX regulator has made it easier for multinational corporations to deploy their cash for usage within China. Previously, onshore banks were restricted in their ability to deploy deposits from cross-border FX transactions. The limit was set at 50% of the average daily remaining deposits over the past six months and has now been increased to 100%.