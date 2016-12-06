DBS sets out vision for development of Singapore covered bonds
Yeoh Hong Nam, head of wholesale funding and corporate treasury at DBS Bank, talks to GlobalCapital about his bank’s first euro covered bond benchmark. The choice of tenor and pricing worked well for DBS, which values the European investor base, and may return later this year.
DBS Bank issued its long awaited inaugural euro deal, a €750m seven year transaction, on Monday. European investors had been waiting since a roadshow in September for a DBS euro covered bond and some may have been caught a little by surprise after the bank opted for intraday

