DBS sets out vision for development of Singapore covered bonds

Yeoh Hong Nam, head of wholesale funding and corporate treasury at DBS Bank, talks to GlobalCapital about his bank’s first euro covered bond benchmark. The choice of tenor and pricing worked well for DBS, which values the European investor base, and may return later this year.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:45 PM
DBS Bank issued its long awaited inaugural euro deal, a €750m seven year transaction, on Monday. European investors had been waiting since a roadshow in September for a DBS euro covered bond and some may have been caught a little by surprise after the bank opted for intraday ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 2,397.96 9 4.23%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,188.22 8 3.86%
3 LBBW 1,773.99 6 3.13%
4 UBS 1,773.35 6 3.13%
5 BNP Paribas 1,771.98 5 3.12%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 Citi 8,638.50 15 11.13%
2 Barclays 7,212.69 10 9.29%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,158.31 19 7.93%
4 Credit Suisse 5,544.13 9 7.14%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,837.98 10 6.23%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Citi 7,161.15 5 19.51%
2 Barclays 5,414.82 3 14.75%
3 Credit Suisse 4,540.95 3 12.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,308.61 5 6.29%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,294.43 1 6.25%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,188.22 8 11.15%
2 LBBW 1,773.99 6 9.04%
3 BNP Paribas 1,422.29 4 7.25%
4 HSBC 1,372.05 4 6.99%
5 UBS 1,350.40 4 6.88%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 811.76 5 11.41%
2 Citi 712.63 4 10.01%
3 BNP Paribas 602.64 3 8.47%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 546.86 3 7.68%
5 JPMorgan 436.73 3 6.14%