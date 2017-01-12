Milk of human kindness

I’ve even read that IBM launched a scheme to help mothers ship their breast milk home if they travel for work.

Perhaps emboldened by this, a high-flying friend of mine at a bulge bracket firm thought she might be able to get away with an unusual request.

As part of her relocation, she asked the bank to import two months’ worth of breast milk from her London fridge to Hong Kong.

Needless to say, it was a logistical nightmare. Her support staff not only had to estimate how many temperature-controlled containers it would take to ship the milk out, but also had to beg the airlines to pack it with their ice cream.

But they pulled it off, and the trouble was worth it, she said. I guess Asia is the land of milk and money.