Always look on the bright side

In these dark days for banking, everyone is constantly looking out for a silver lining.

  • By Taipan
  • 12 Jan 2017
That was certainly the case for a chum of mine, who last year saw his IPO business fall apart in front of him. It was all too much to bear, but despite a lower bonus he booked himself and his wife into a posh suite in the Maldives.

And the missus, seemingly or deliberately oblivious to her husband’s downbeat pay packet, went into a shopping frenzy.

But luck was on my friend’s side (if you can call work luck) as my friend was unexpectedly called back to the office early to work on an IPO for an issuer that decided to be the first out of the gate in January.

Needless to say, his wife was not pleased to have her week in paradise cut short. My friend however was beaming. Sometimes, work can provide unexpected benefits. 

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Total Volume Rmb (m) No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of China (BOC) 8,500 7 18.01
2 Everbright Securities 8,000 2 16.95
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 5,000 4 10.59
4 HSBC 3,300 3 6.99
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 3,000 3 6.36

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Haitong Securities Ltd 1,383.79 4 25.02%
2 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd 675.24 3 12.21%
3 China Securities Co Ltd 572.35 3 10.35%
4 CITIC Securities 476.38 2 8.61%
5 BNP Paribas 316.68 1 5.73%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
1 Citi 1,872.68 2 18.70%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,493.92 2 14.92%
3 Nomura 998.19 1 9.97%
3 JPMorgan 998.19 1 9.97%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 905.93 2 9.05%

Asian polls & awards

  • China Private Banking Awards 2017

    China’s private banking industry is growing in leaps and bounds. High- and ultra-high-net-worth mainland customers are increasingly mobile, demanding best-in-class service from their financial providers. Banks are adapting to the changing world, rolling out innovative and sophisticated services to their high-end clientele. In recognition of China’s advances in the field, Asiamoney is proud to announce the winners of its awards for best mainland private banks for 2016.

  • Corporate Governance Poll 2016: Time to get serious

    Asia has taken its time in improving corporate governance standards, with experts agreeing on the need for broader action. But Taiwan and Hong Kong firms seem to be moving in the right direction, as shown in the results of this year's Asiamoney Corporate Governance poll. Paolo Danese reports.

  • Best Managed Company Awards 2016: Asia’s finest stand out

    Asiamoney is pleased to present its choices for Asia’s Best Managed Companies in 2016. In a year marked by political and economic upheaval, the region’s best firms and executives impressed on through a combination of factors including financial performance, innovation and strategic execution.

  • Brokers Poll 2016: The right call

    Analysts in Asia are used to dealing with dynamic and unpredictable markets but the events of this year provided a real test of mettle. Against a backdrop of global political upheaval and worsening economic outlook at home, the winners of Asiamoney’s 2016 Brokers Poll have proved they have what it takes to impress their clients.

  • Brokers Poll 2016: HSBC and CLSA take the crown as Asia’s best

    Asia’s brokerages have needed to stay nimble in the face of volatile markets and changing regulation that has tested their industry. HSBC and CLSA are well placed to meet the challenge after coming out top in the Asiamoney Brokers Poll. Peter McGill reports.