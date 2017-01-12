Always look on the bright side

That was certainly the case for a chum of mine, who last year saw his IPO business fall apart in front of him. It was all too much to bear, but despite a lower bonus he booked himself and his wife into a posh suite in the Maldives.

And the missus, seemingly or deliberately oblivious to her husband’s downbeat pay packet, went into a shopping frenzy.

But luck was on my friend’s side (if you can call work luck) as my friend was unexpectedly called back to the office early to work on an IPO for an issuer that decided to be the first out of the gate in January.

Needless to say, his wife was not pleased to have her week in paradise cut short. My friend however was beaming. Sometimes, work can provide unexpected benefits.