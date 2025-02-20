GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Ten major English and Welsh water and wastewater companies

Owner
Bill increase allowed by Ofwat for 2025-30 (%)
Appealing to CMA
Annual capex in 2025-30
Moody's rating
Latest action
S&P rating
Latest action
Fitch rating
Latest action
Equity raising plans
Liquidity needs
Severn Trent
Listed with £7.4bn market cap
47
No
Opco
BBB+ (stable)
Affirmed, 18/2/25
A- (stable)
Affirmed, 7/3/2024
Holdco
BBB (stable)
Affirmed, 18/2/25
Yorkshire Water
GIC, Corsair Capital, DWS, SAS Trustee
41
NoClass A
BBB+ (stable)
Cut one notch, 18/2/25
BBB+ (stable)
Cut one notch, 6/2/25
Class B
BBB- (stable)
Cut one notch, 18/2/25
BBB- (stable)
Affirmed, 6/2/25
South West Water
Pennon, listed with £1.3bn market cap
23
No
Sen unsecd
A- (stable)
Published, 22/7/24
Pennon completed £490m rights issue on February 19 XXX
United Utilities
Listed with £6.7bn market cap
32
No
Opco
BBB+ (negative)
Outlooks lowered, 18/2/25
BBB+ (stable)
Affirmed, 12/2/25
Holdco
BBB (negative)
Outlooks lowered, 18/2/25
BBB (stable)
Cut one notch, 12/2/25
Welsh Water/Dwr Cymru
Glas Cymru, not-for-profit company
42
No
Class A
A- (stable)
Cut one notch, 17/2/25
Class B
BBB+ (negative)
Cut one notch, 18/2/25
A- (stable)
Cut one notch, 17/2/25
Class C
BBB- (negative)
Cut one notch, 18/2/25
BBB (stable)
Cut one notch, 17/2/25
Anglian Water
CPPIB, IFM, Adia, Igneo, pension funds
29
Yes
£1.6bn
Class A
BBB (stable)
Cut two notches, 18/2/25
A- (stable)
Affirmed, 14/2/25
Wessex Water
YTL Corp of Malaysia
21
Yes
BBB- (stable)
Affirmed, 19/11/24
Northumbrian Water
CK Hutchison Holdings (75%), KKR (25%)
21
Yes
BBB+ (stable)
Affirmed, 27/6/24
Shareholders expected to inject £400m in year to March 2026 XXX
Southern Water
Funds led by Macquarie Asset Management
53
Yes
£1.4bn
BBB- (CW negative)
Cut one notch, 31/10/24
BBB- (RW negative)
Cut one notch, 19/11/24
Seeking £900m from shareholders
S&P will downgrade if it does not raise new liquidity by March to cover next 12 months' needs by 1.1x
Thames Water
Shareholders walked away in March 2024
35
Yes
Class A
CC (negative)
Cut three notches, 28/10/24
Takeover bids submitted February 10, including from KKR, Castle Lake, Covalis
High Court sanctioned Class A creditors' plan to offer £3bn super-senior funding
Class B
C (negative)
Cut two notches, 28/10/24

Sources: water company reports, rating reports, Ofwat