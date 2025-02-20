Ten major English and Welsh water and wastewater companies
|Owner
|Bill increase allowed by Ofwat for 2025-30 (%)
|Appealing to CMA
|Annual capex in 2025-30
|Moody's rating
|Latest action
|S&P rating
|Latest action
|Fitch rating
|Latest action
|Equity raising plans
|Liquidity needs
|Severn Trent
|Listed with £7.4bn market cap
|47
|No
|Opco
|BBB+ (stable)
|Affirmed, 18/2/25
|A- (stable)
|Affirmed, 7/3/2024
|Holdco
|BBB (stable)
|Affirmed, 18/2/25
|Yorkshire Water
|GIC, Corsair Capital, DWS, SAS Trustee
|41
|No
|Class A
|BBB+ (stable)
|Cut one notch, 18/2/25
|BBB+ (stable)
|Cut one notch, 6/2/25
|Class B
|BBB- (stable)
|Cut one notch, 18/2/25
|BBB- (stable)
|Affirmed, 6/2/25
|South West Water
|Pennon, listed with £1.3bn market cap
|23
|No
|Sen unsecd
|A- (stable)
|Published, 22/7/24
|Pennon completed £490m rights issue on February 19 XXX
|United Utilities
|Listed with £6.7bn market cap
|32
|No
|Opco
|BBB+ (negative)
|Outlooks lowered, 18/2/25
|BBB+ (stable)
|Affirmed, 12/2/25
|Holdco
|BBB (negative)
|Outlooks lowered, 18/2/25
|BBB (stable)
|Cut one notch, 12/2/25
|Welsh Water/Dwr Cymru
|Glas Cymru, not-for-profit company
|42
|No
|Class A
|A- (stable)
|Cut one notch, 17/2/25
|Class B
|BBB+ (negative)
|Cut one notch, 18/2/25
|A- (stable)
|Cut one notch, 17/2/25
|Class C
|BBB- (negative)
|Cut one notch, 18/2/25
|BBB (stable)
|Cut one notch, 17/2/25
|Anglian Water
|CPPIB, IFM, Adia, Igneo, pension funds
|29
|Yes
|£1.6bn
|Class A
|BBB (stable)
|Cut two notches, 18/2/25
|A- (stable)
|Affirmed, 14/2/25
|Wessex Water
|YTL Corp of Malaysia
|21
|Yes
|BBB- (stable)
|Affirmed, 19/11/24
|Northumbrian Water
|CK Hutchison Holdings (75%), KKR (25%)
|21
|Yes
|BBB+ (stable)
|Affirmed, 27/6/24
|Shareholders expected to inject £400m in year to March 2026 XXX
|Southern Water
|Funds led by Macquarie Asset Management
|53
|Yes
|£1.4bn
|BBB- (CW negative)
|Cut one notch, 31/10/24
|BBB- (RW negative)
|Cut one notch, 19/11/24
|Seeking £900m from shareholders
|S&P will downgrade if it does not raise new liquidity by March to cover next 12 months' needs by 1.1x
|Thames Water
|Shareholders walked away in March 2024
|35
|Yes
|Class A
|CC (negative)
|Cut three notches, 28/10/24
|Takeover bids submitted February 10, including from KKR, Castle Lake, Covalis
|High Court sanctioned Class A creditors' plan to offer £3bn super-senior funding
|Class B
|C (negative)
|Cut two notches, 28/10/24
Sources: water company reports, rating reports, Ofwat