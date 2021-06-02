Sponsored Content | Ocorian

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
    Navigating rising levels of corporate distress
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    While the full financial impact of the pandemic has yet to emerge, growing signs of corporate distress are expected to start emerging in the coming months. To get ahead of it, early engagement with lenders and appointing strong advisors can help companies avoid insolvency or costly restructuring, say Ocorian’s Alan Booth, head of capital markets and Nick Bland, head of UK client services.
  • CLO market demonstrates resilience and innovation
    GlobalCapital, May 24, 2021
    Active management, structural protections and refinancing have aided the resilience of collateralised loan obligations amid a challenging period for structured finance. The increasing embrace of environmental, social and governance factors in CLOs could aid the market’s recovery and future growth, says Ocorian’s Nick Bland, head of UK client services, and Kareem Robinson, client director.
