Sponsored Content | European Investment Bank

    EIB reprises leading role as post-Ibor harmonises around golden source indices
    European Investment Bank, December 01, 2020
    Film buffs recognise that sometimes a sequel can be better than the original. Perhaps it does not have the same novelty, but scriptwriters can move on from establishing the back story to delivering a movie with wider appeal.
  • notebook_Adobe_575x375_25September2020
    EIB makes climate finance mainstream as taxonomy unlocks standards
    European Investment Bank, October 15, 2020
    The European Union’s new green grammar book is multiplying the impact of climate finance. From funding to lending to innovation, the EU Taxonomy is helping embed climate throughout the European Investment Bank’s activities.
