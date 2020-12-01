Sponsored Content | European Investment Bank

-
Film buffs recognise that sometimes a sequel can be better than the original. Perhaps it does not have the same novelty, but scriptwriters can move on from establishing the back story to delivering a movie with wider appeal.
-
The European Union’s new green grammar book is multiplying the impact of climate finance. From funding to lending to innovation, the EU Taxonomy is helping embed climate throughout the European Investment Bank’s activities.
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
EIB emphasises development as Covid exposes global economic weakness
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
EIB 2020: When ambition becomes transformation
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Dependable EIB steers steady course through Covid storm
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Sustainability taxonomy at heart of EIB engagement
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
EIB: standard-bearer of sustainable finance
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
EIB: spearheading the rollout of Ibor replacements
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Protecting the heart and lungs of the planet
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Spearheading alignment with the Paris Agreement
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Towards a decarbonised future
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Sustainable finance: moving towards a common language
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Helping the sea to fight climate change
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
What is sustainable finance?
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
Public transport keeps the air clean
-
Sponsored European Investment Bank
10 Years of Green Bond Issuance at EIB