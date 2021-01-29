Sponsored Content | Citi

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
    Viewing sustainability as an opportunity, not a cost
    GlobalCapital, January 29, 2021
    Jason Channell, Head of Sustainable Finance, Citi Global Insights examines the broad understanding of environmental, social and governance factors, how these have become a mainstream economic concern, and how sustainability policy is impacting supply chain finance.
    SSA
    Citi is committed to driving the transition to a low-carbon economy
    GlobalCapital, December 17, 2020
    The current global health crisis has surfaced an important discussion around the connection between sustainability and the broader issues weighing on our society. So, if we take one lesson away from these intersecting crises, it is that our physical and economic health, our sustainability and resiliency, and social justice are inextricably linked.
