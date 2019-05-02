Redemption
-
Euro investors have become more receptive to UK bank debt this year, leading to a blowout reception for a covered bond from Yorkshire Building Society this week. But issuers are yet to break a long period of silence in sales of unsecured products, mindful as they are of a Brexit hangover in the euro market.
-
Royal Bank of Scotland Group was marketing a long-dated senior bond in the dollar market on Thursday, copying Barclay’s choice of currency with its first deal after results.
-
Barclays has wasted little time in accessing the debt markets after publishing first quarter results, selling senior bonds out of its holding company in both dollars and sterling this week.
-
Spain’s Banco de Sabadell surpassed expectations with its first visit to the non-preferred senior asset class on Tuesday, tightening 35bp during the pricing process and taking away €1bn of new funding.
-
Rabobank sold a 12 year non-preferred senior bond in euros on Monday, the longest dated offering that any bank has tried in a senior format so far this year.
-
Royal Bank of Canada has wrought havoc with the traditional pecking order for Canadian financial institutions in the credit markets, beating a better-rated peer for spread amid a string of recent senior issuance out of the country in euros. Market participants took the stunning developments this week as clear proof for a long-standing belief: green funding is simply cheaper. Tyler Davies reports.
-
ASR Nederland was more than 10 times subscribed for a new tier two in the euro market on Thursday, the proceeds of which will be used to finance its takeover of disability insurance specialist Loyalis.
-
Royal Bank of Canada stunned market participants with its first public euro offering of bail-inable senior debt on Wednesday, pricing the deal inside equivalent trades from Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia. The trade was RBC’s first ever green bond.
-
Royal Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that it was looking at the euro market for its first green senior unsecured bonds, at a time when issuers seem to be more in control of pricing than investors.
-
Co-operative Bank managed to raise £200m of tier two capital this week, in its first bond sale since coming close to failing in 2017. A healthy coupon of 9.5% helped the UK lender to find the demand it needed, even if one investor said that there was still “not much to like” about its credit profile.
-
Toronto-Dominion Bank has become the first Canadian issuer to launch a bail-inable senior bond publicly in euros, impressing on-looking bankers by landing the deal with a very tight spread to mid-swaps.
-
La Banque Postale saved around 2bp on pricing by going green on its latest inaugural 10 year senior non-preferred paper, reaffirming the discrepancy between supply and demand in the euro green bond market.