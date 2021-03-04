Macedonia
-
Rating: —/BB-/BB+
-
North Macedonia launched a new bond in euros on Wednesday, following deals last week from fellow central and eastern European sovereigns issuers, Serbia and Croatia.
-
Ratings: —/BB-/BB+
-
European emerging market names have bulked up deal flow during the Covid-19 crisis and The Republic of North Macedonia continued that trend on Wednesday with a six year euro benchmark deal.
-
Macedonia on Thursday set final terms for a €500m seven year bond at 3%, the tight end of price guidance at 3.125% area, with books over €3.5bn.
-
Macedonia has set final terms for its first international bond in over a year, with books for the deal hitting over €3.5bn
-
Republic of Macedonia has named three banks to arrange investor meetings for a combined buyback and new euro-denominated bond as the Southeast European sovereign looks to extend its maturity profile.
-
Central Asia Metals, the Aim-listed owner of a copper mine in Kazakhstan, priced a £137.4m ($153.5m) capital increase and secondary share sale on Friday, to partly finance its acquisition of Lynx Resources for $402.5m.
-
CEE borrowers were upbeat at Euromoney’s Central and Eastern European Forum 2017 in Vienna this week, with several sovereigns revealing funding plans for the year.
-
Macedonia returned to the bond market on Tuesday to finally print a €450m seven year bond after a challenge to the legality of the issue forced a postponement of the deal when leads opened books on July 14.
-
The Republic of Macedonia delayed its Eurobond sale on Thursday after a political opponent to the government challenged the legality of the issue.
-
Macedonia was on track to price the first euro-denominated bond from CEEMEA since the UK referendum on June 23 on Thursday morning.