Latvia
Turkey, Cameroon and Latvia all entered international bond markets on Wednesday. Investors said the sovereigns are rushing to secure funding while conditions are still positive, amid the anticipation of rate rises.
Aija Zitcere, director in the financial markets policy department of the Latvian Finance Ministry and her colleague, Imants Tiesnieks, a senior expert in the same department, discuss the main features of Latvia’s covered bond law, which was approved by its Parliament on Wednesday.
Rating: A3/A+/A-
Latvia was set to sell a bond in euros on Wednesday, which market participants said was set to be priced very tightly.
Luminor’s Estonian cover pool will have Latvian mortgages, Bawag’s Austrian cover pool will include Dutch mortgages. And once merger plans are fully completed, Caixabank’s cover pool will include those from Bankia, making it Spain's biggest, with a share of almost a third of the Spanish covered bond market.
Luminor Bank is likely to issue the debut Estonian covered bond in the first quarter of 2020 according to the bank’s head of treasury, Max Ehrengren. Although the programme will have capacity to issue deals secured on Lithuanian and Latvian assets, the inaugural transaction will be exclusively secured on Estonian assets.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday that AS PNB Banka was "failing or likely to fail", marking the second time in as many years that a Latvian bank has been declared insolvent.
Air Baltic, an airline 80% owned by the Latvian government, printed its €200m five year non-call three debut bond on Tuesday from an order book of €300m.
Air Baltic, an airline owned by the Latvian government, has released initial price guidance for its €200m five year non-call three debut bond at 6.75%-7%.
A new name hit screens on Tuesday announcing a roadshow. Air Baltic, an airline owned by the Latvian government, will meet with investors to promote a euro deal.
Latvia re-opened its 2049 line on Monday, bringing the total to €1bn with a tap that came almost flat to its curve and completed its funding programme for the year.
Latvia was in market on Monday for a tap of a 30 year bond, returning to the line it opened three months ago. The deal enjoyed strong demand, allowing leads to slice 6bp from the spread.