All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1714
Main
Cover Stories
Shell pioneers carbon credit ABS market to offset emissions
What analysts want: how the pandemic reshaped bank recruitment
SSA market big guns face September crush as EU returns
Orcel looks to clinch MPS takeover in six weeks
Leader
Valeo deal must prompt Scope 3 refocus
Diversity — bold action needed
Public Sector
News
Spain's debut green bond coming ‘as soon as early September’
Lagarde is right — it is too early to talk about ending Pepp
ECB unlikely to outline future of Pepp until end of year
Cyprus edges closer to IG ratings hat-trick
KfW takes A$350m with green Kangaroo tap
Bond Comments
Covered Bonds
News
Banks expected to eschew early TLTRO repayments
Equitable covered programme receives CMHC approval
Pool diversification to insulate covered bonds from flood risk
S&P says covered bonds will weather the end of pandemic support
Bond Comments
Financial Institutions
News
ECB ends dividend ban ahead of stress test
Íslandsbanki sets sights on debut AT1
Metro warns it could again fall below MREL requirements
EU tweaks will hamper Basel III benefits, ECB warns
Taper talk sets up delicate restart for FIG supply in September
Bond Comments
Securitization
Market looks ahead to Jackson Hole for taper talk
Affirm taps ABS demand with non-revolver
Castlelake ABS refi swoops lower than ever despite aviation pricing concerns
CarVal comes Clean on ESG CLOs
CVC drags triple-A CLO spreads tighter again
Asset Backed Securities
News
Residential MBS
Structured Credit
Derivatives
Corporate Bonds
News
Sustainable bonds to hit $850bn this year despite shrinking greenium
Signs of summer cooling in HY as market stands on brink of record
Not an Ideal Standard: shaky HY deal scrapes through
Delta variant spread puts reopening trade at risk
Bonds Comments
High yield
MTNS and CP
News
Bond Comments
Syndicated loans and leveraged finance
Investment grade or Non-leveraged loans
Stellantis locks in €12bn after Peugeot/Fiat Chrysler merger
Prudential sounds ESG klaxon for US insurers
Leveraged finance loans
Tikehau closes special opportunities fund with broad mandate
Emerging market loans
Emerging Markets
News
SLB momentum in EM triggers debate over pricing innovation
Markets steady as Fed inches closer to tapering
Oi sells dollars in refi scheme
Rwanda mandates for return after eight year hiatus
Tunisia bonds fall as ‘coup’ sends shockwaves
Alfa banks on roubles in second bond of year
Bond Comments
League Table
Equity
Convertibles to maintain top status in Europe if equities hold
FCA moves to allow US-style Spac IPOs in London
Idorsia raises Sfr600m to fund drug commercialisation
Cannes Lions owner Ascential raises £154m for M&A
France’s economic recovery to spur autumn IPOs
Market News
European IBs look to loosen purse strings
Published term Sonia standards give niche debt transition clarity
People Moves
Barclays shakes up capital markets, M&A teams
Liberum makes renewed M&A push
JP Morgan installs activist defence specialist for EMEA
Z Capital promotes two in CLO investment team
BlueBay grows ESG team in London
NatWest picks EM strategist as head of ESG macro desk
SMBC hires two MDs for tech in San Francisco
Stan Chart opens doors to school leavers without degrees
Lloyds to reshape DCM as top bankers leave
Columns
Leader
The Naked Broker
Credit Matters
GlobalCapital View
Food for thoughts
Southpaw
Jefferies eyes IB big league with SMBC alliance
Euroblog
MTN Leak
Loans Ranger
Tuesday view
League Tables
Loans
Bonds
Revenue
New Issues
Cartoons
