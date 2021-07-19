GlobalCapital
GlobalCapital Asia 1713
Main
Cover Stories
Car steers new loan amid Didi, Luckin headwinds
Indonesia spies dollar, euro bond window at tight levels
Kakao Bank defies regulatory hurdles for $2bn IPO
Evergrande sell-off eases but concerns remain
Comment
Asia's bond market: in need of a summer slowdown
Taipan
What’s in a name? Plenty, apparently
People & Markets
Bonds
Securitization
Equity
Philippines’ Filinvest prices Ps12.6bn Reit IPO
Loans
