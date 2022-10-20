GlobalCapital
Asia
Securitization
GlobalMarkets
Login
Subscribe
Free trial
Markets
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
The Weekly
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Podcasts
Special Reports
Awards & Events
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Markets
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
The Weekly
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Podcasts
Special Reports
Awards & Events
Login
Subscribe
Free trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1777
Top Stories
Reality returns to bite Tories as ‘moron premium’ fades from Gilt market
Uruguay tightens novel SLB as ESG demand offsets step-down naysayers
Change coming to long-static MDB capital structures
Buyer beware: concerns raised over CRE risk analysis
Leader
In corporate bonds, who dares wins
HSBC greenwashing ban will change markets
Diversify or die
Public Sector
Lack of supply fuels dollar SSA restart
BoE quantitative tightening to stabilise 'distorted' front end
Investors flock to Land NRW's long five year
Covered Bonds
Crédit Mutuel, HCOB raise €1.5bn as covered bonds widen
TD pulls in €1.25bn despite fatigue for Canadian covered bonds
SG's covered bond trumps KfW's benchmark
BPCE, Pbb raise €2.25bn in covered bonds
Financial Institutions
US banks head to long end while Europeans choose cost saving
Rabo compresses premium with €1bn non-preferred bond
Portugal's BCP brings proper test to FIG market
Permanent TSB picks AT1 to fund M&A, as RBI pays a big premium
Securitization
The EUSR joke isn’t funny any more
Subprime consumer ABS delinquencies trending up as inflation bites
Banks and fintechs must work together to push ABS sector forward
Inflation to hit BNPL market hard and fast
Inflation and market volatility create concerns for US CMBS
Corporate Bonds
Tennet jumbo proves corporate bond market is there for the brave
Northumbrian Water pushes on with £ benchmark despite Truss quitting
CDP Reti burns 10bp off spread
FCA Bank and Adif fail to tighten from IPTs
Corporate bond investors demand double premiums
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Loan market bodies toughen up ESG guidance for levfin
Emerging Markets
More GCC sovereigns may follow after Saudi debut tender
Latvia book beats €2.1bn amid CEE bond rush
IsDB and Arada keep the sukuk tap flowing
Tecpetrol approves loan for bond redemption
Uruguay to test SLB step-downs in shaky market
Equity
WDP raises €300m in oversubscribed primary block
Surface Transforms prices open offer with 66% take-up
Ithaca Energy plots London listing despite UK market turbulence
Allfunds stake up for grabs as Credit Suisse seeks capital
Market News
UK regulator bans HSBC ads for greenwashing
People Moves
BNG’s Littel retires
Southpaw
Goldman follows the pack with IB revamp