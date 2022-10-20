All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1777

Top Stories

Reality returns to bite Tories as ‘moron premium’ fades from Gilt market

Uruguay tightens novel SLB as ESG demand offsets step-down naysayers

Change coming to long-static MDB capital structures

Buyer beware: concerns raised over CRE risk analysis

Leader

In corporate bonds, who dares wins

HSBC greenwashing ban will change markets

Diversify or die

Public Sector

Lack of supply fuels dollar SSA restart

BoE quantitative tightening to stabilise 'distorted' front end

Investors flock to Land NRW's long five year

Covered Bonds

Crédit Mutuel, HCOB raise €1.5bn as covered bonds widen

TD pulls in €1.25bn despite fatigue for Canadian covered bonds

SG's covered bond trumps KfW's benchmark

BPCE, Pbb raise €2.25bn in covered bonds

Financial Institutions

US banks head to long end while Europeans choose cost saving

Rabo compresses premium with €1bn non-preferred bond

Portugal's BCP brings proper test to FIG market

Permanent TSB picks AT1 to fund M&A, as RBI pays a big premium

Securitization

The EUSR joke isn’t funny any more

Subprime consumer ABS delinquencies trending up as inflation bites

Banks and fintechs must work together to push ABS sector forward

Inflation to hit BNPL market hard and fast

Inflation and market volatility create concerns for US CMBS

Corporate Bonds

Tennet jumbo proves corporate bond market is there for the brave

Northumbrian Water pushes on with £ benchmark despite Truss quitting

CDP Reti burns 10bp off spread

FCA Bank and Adif fail to tighten from IPTs

Corporate bond investors demand double premiums

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Loan market bodies toughen up ESG guidance for levfin

Emerging Markets

More GCC sovereigns may follow after Saudi debut tender

Latvia book beats €2.1bn amid CEE bond rush

IsDB and Arada keep the sukuk tap flowing

Tecpetrol approves loan for bond redemption

Uruguay to test SLB step-downs in shaky market

Equity

WDP raises €300m in oversubscribed primary block

Surface Transforms prices open offer with 66% take-up

Ithaca Energy plots London listing despite UK market turbulence

Allfunds stake up for grabs as Credit Suisse seeks capital

Market News

UK regulator bans HSBC ads for greenwashing

People Moves

BNG’s Littel retires

Southpaw

Goldman follows the pack with IB revamp