New this year, we have launched the only extensive MTN Awards in the market. Leveraging GlobalCapital's long-established editorial legacy in the debt capital markets and the recent launch of its MTN Monitor — the market's only dedicated database of MTN issuance — these awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across the MTN market.
The winners are decided by the market. Market participants are invited to vote for standout issuers, arrangers and lead managers through an online poll, while the most impressive deal categories are open to pitching.
The awards ceremony will bring together leading players from across the MTN market to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on GlobalCapital's website.
Winners and nominees for the MTN Awards are voted on by market participants via an online poll, with the exception of the Deal Awards, where winners are determined through a pitching process.
The principle of the process is that market participants vote for the best institutions and deals during the review period, which runs from September 17, 2024 to September 16, 2025.
Winners in all award categories, except for the Deal awards, are chosen via the same poll and will be revealed live at the awards ceremony. Deal category winners however, are carefully selected by GlobalCapital's editorial team based on the pitches from market participants.
A full explanation of each stage of the process is below.
Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full award guidelines and rules.
Market participants are invited to cast their votes for the standout players in each awards category. We are not only looking to commend the biggest players, but also those than have shown outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation. This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and deals in the MTN market.
Before you start voting, please read the rules of the poll carefully.
- Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.
- One vote. Each institution is allowed one vote in each category. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories.
- No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution or an affiliate. In the Awards for deals you may not vote for deals of which your organisation or an affiliate is the borrower. It is permitted to vote for deals your organisation has arranged or bookrun. Investors may only vote for deals they have invested in if there were at least three investors.
- Eligibility to win. You need not vote in every category. But in the best bank categories, a bank is only eligible to win an Award if it has voted in that category.
- Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may share the survey and encourage market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.
For organisations included on the shortlist for deal categories, we invite market participants to pitch to GlobalCapital to tell us why they deserve to win the category.
Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The Awards cover the period from September 17, 2024 to September 16, 2025.
Judging criteria:
When evaluating nominations and pitches, judges will be looking for examples of:
- Innovation, growth, and efforts to improve the MTN market.
- Outstanding client service.
- Clear evidence of how your organisation has differentiated itself from competitors through performance, strategy and product offering.
- Efforts to future-proof the business, for example in areas such as technology, regulation and ESG.
The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital MTN Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest trends, changes and key growth areas in the industry.
Please note the awards period covers between September 17, 2024 and September 16, 2025.
Deal of the Year
Best Innovative Deal (This award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)
Best ESG Deal
Best Debut or Returning Deal
Best Swiss franc Deal
Best Sterling Deal
Best Dollar Deal
Best Euro Deal
Best Sub-Benchmark Deal
Individual AwardsBest Syndicate Banker
Best Funding Official
Covered Bonds Rising Star (This award is for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)
Lifetime Achievement Award (We welcome nominations in this category, however the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)
Issuer of the Year
Best ESG Issuer
Best Eurozone Issuer
Best non-Eurozone Issuer
Lead Manager AwardsCovered Bond House of the Year
Emerging Force in Covered Bonds (This award is for the bank that has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)
Best Euro Lead Manager
Best Dollar Lead Manager
Best Sterling Lead Manager
Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager
Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager
Best MTN Dealer for Covered Bonds
Best Syndicate Bank
Best Covered Bond Research
Best Liquidity Provider
Best Bank for Distribution
Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
Investor of the Year
Best Rating Agency
Best Second Party Opinion Provider
Best Law Firm
Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Corporate Trust Provider
Best Syndicate Banker
Best Funding Official
Covered Bonds Rising Star (This award is for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)
Lifetime Achievement Award (We welcome nominations in this category, however the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the MTN market.
We offer tailored sponsorship packages designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Awards ceremony will take place in early 2026, in London
The MTN Awards ceremony will bring together senior professionals from across all corners of the market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and to raise a glass to this year's winners.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.
GlobalCapital 's MTN Monitor is a new, specialised database designed to bring transparency to the medium term note market, offering validated deal data and analytics, complemented by GlobalCapital's news and insights providing colour and context to the data.
MTN Monitor covers third party issuance in SSA, FIG, emerging markets, covered and corporate bonds.
GlobalCapital's unique and independent position in the market enables us to receive, collate, validate, and make available a powerful database of MTN issuance information.