Global SSA Special Report 2026 (June 2026)

The Hong Kong dollar bond market is evolving beyond being one exclusively of private placements to one where public issuance of varying sizes and maturities is becoming more common. The greater frequency of public issuance is leading to more opportunities for investors and issuers alike. Sustaining this growth will require a bigger variety of asset classes, and more diversified local and international participation. GlobalCapital assembled a group of investors and issuers from across the bond market to discuss this burgeoning market and the progress they want to see from it in the future.