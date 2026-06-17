Global SSA Special Report 2026 (June 2026)
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Public sector issuers have sailed through a volatile first five months of 2026, despite renewed inflation and growth concerns, writes Addison Gong. Their ability to adjust to higher yields and shorter demand ensured investors devoured a large slug of issuance laying a solid foundation for the rest of the year
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The pick-up that sovereign, supranational and agency dollar bonds offer over US Treasuries has collapsed in two years, GlobalCapital’s Primary Market Monitor shows. As triple-A rated supras close in on pricing flat to the US government benchmark, bankers are no longer asking whether a deal can be priced through Treasuries, but when, writes Sarah Ainsworth
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The Hong Kong dollar bond market is evolving beyond being one exclusively of private placements to one where public issuance of varying sizes and maturities is becoming more common. The greater frequency of public issuance is leading to more opportunities for investors and issuers alike. Sustaining this growth will require a bigger variety of asset classes, and more diversified local and international participation. GlobalCapital assembled a group of investors and issuers from across the bond market to discuss this burgeoning market and the progress they want to see from it in the future.
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Sponsored by AFL (Agence France Locale)In a complex market environment, AFL, the only French bank owned by local governments, will diversify its funding sources further in 2026 to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of its credit. In this interview with GlobalCapital, Yves Millardet, chairman of AFL’s executive board explains how it is expanding its footprint across bond markets and continuing to focus on optimising funding costs as part of a strategy designed to secure financing for French local public investment for the long term