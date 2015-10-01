Food For Thoughts

The week Martin Scheck and I met had not been a good one for capital markets. Newspapers were full of the chatroom banter of FX traders. If the consequences for the reputation of the City and the perception of OTC markets in general in the wake of the Libor scandal had not been so serious, these revelations, full of music hall mockney, would have been laughable. Sadly for these latter day Artful Dodgers, regulators around the world had been, “reviewing the situation”.