Cyprus
Moody’s upgraded Cyprus on Friday, leaving it one notch below investment grade status and a step closer to reclaiming high grade ratings from all three of the major rating agencies.
Rating: Ba2/BBB-/BBB-
Cyprus attracted sold demand when it hit the market for a new five euro benchmark on Tuesday. The trade was priced with a positive yield – a rarity for a eurozone sovereign bond in this part of the curve.
Cypriot banks could start selling covered bonds for the first time in a decade if the country clarifies and strengthens its issuing framework in line with new EU standards, Scope Ratings said in a report this week.
The European Financial Stability Facility kicked off its third quarter funding in style as it raised 80% of its borrowing needs for the quarter flat to its sister issuer’s curve. Elsewhere in the euro market on Tuesday, Cyprus saw decent demand as it tapped its 2024s and 2040s.
Cyprus will return to the market with a pair of taps on Tuesday, hitting screens alongside the European Financial Stability Facility’s new five year line, providing an excellent opportunity to compare Cyprus’s cost of funds with the cost of the European Stability Mechanism’s pandemic crisis support facility.
The head of the Cyprus public debt management office believes that the amount Cyprus can claim under the ESM pandemic support facility “is insufficient to justify any such action”.
Cyprus may become the first country to access the ESM’s pandemic support line, borrowing 2% of its GDP for up to 10 years.
Rating: Ba2/BBB-BBB-
It was all eyes on Ireland in the eurozone government bond market this week, as the sovereign printed one of its biggest deals with a record-breaking order book.