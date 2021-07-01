All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Bulgaria

  • Amsterdam_stock_exchange_2_alamy_575_375
    Equity IPOs
    Huvepharma pulls €463m IPO
    Aidan Gregory, July 01, 2021
    Bulgarian animal healthcare company Huvepharma has become the latest casualty in an IPO market oversaturated with supply.
  • Latvia Riga source Fotolia 230x150
    Covered Bonds
    CEE covered bond laws advance
    Bill Thornhill, October 13, 2020
    The Baltic covered bond market is expected to take another stride forward with the advent of Latvia’s draft law, which currently is being debated in parliament. At the same time, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been working closely with the Bulgarian, Croatian and Ukrainian authorities to help develop the basis for their own covered bond laws.
  • EM CEE
    Bulgaria EUR1.25bn 0.375% Sept 2030, EUR1.25bn 1.375% Sept 2050
    Mariam Meskin, September 17, 2020
    Rating: Baa2/BBB/BBB
  • AdobeStock_Bulgaria_575x375_14Sept2020
    EM CEE
    Bulgaria swoops into market for €2.5bn dual trancher
    Mariam Meskin, September 16, 2020
    The Republic of Bulgaria issued a €2.5bn dual-tranche bond on Tuesday to support its expanding state budget, following a raft of its regional peers which are responding to the Covid-19 crisis with substantial deals.
  • AdobeStock_Bulgaria_575x375_14Sept2020
    EM CEE
    Bulgaria joins burgeoning league of CEE sovereign issuers
    Mariam Meskin, September 14, 2020
    The Republic of Bulgaria has mandated banks to arrange a dual tranche bond in euros, making it the latest sovereign to add to the swelling supply from the central and eastern European (CEE) region.
  • Banking_Union_concept_Adobe_575x375_130720
    Senior Debt
    Bulgaria and Croatia to join Europe’s Banking Union
    Tyler Davies, July 13, 2020
    The European Central Bank will begin supervising financial institutions in Bulgaria and Croatia from October 1, as the two countries prepare to join the euro. Firms entering the Banking Union for the first time will also fall under the Single Resolution Board’s remit for the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).
  • Phones 230x150
    LevFin High Yield Bonds
    United preps bond financing package for Vivacom takeover
    Owen Sanderson, January 20, 2020
    Southern Eastern European telecoms group United Group, a BC Partners and KKR portfolio company, is preparing an all-bond financing package for its takeover of Bulgaria’s Vivacom, marketing new senior secured bonds and an add-on to its existing 2025 PIK notes.
  • Molten steel in mill from Fotolia 230x150
    Emerging Markets
    Investors look to transition bonds to fund CEE’s sustainability transition
    Lewis McLellan, January 16, 2020
    Transition bonds are likely to be a key part of the development of a sustainable economy in central and eastern Europe, delegates said at the Euromoney Central and Eastern European Forum in Vienna this week. While investors are keen to put money to work in the region, government support is still needed.
  • Bulgaria Flag Fotolia 230x150
    EM CEE
    BEH reopens 2025s for €150m in deserted market
    Francesca Young, July 25, 2018
    Bulgarian Energy Holding, the 100% government-owned Bulgarian electricity and gas holding company, has printed a €150m tap of the €400m 3.5% 2025s it sold in June.
  • Bulgaria Flag Fotolia 230x150
    EM CEE
    BEH back for more as set price for tap indicates anchor order
    Francesca Young, July 24, 2018
    Bulgarian Energy Holding, the 100% government-owned Bulgarian electricity and gas holding company, is returning to the bond markets for a tap of the €400m 3.5% 2015s it sold in June.The BEH tap will be only the third public Eurobond printed in the CEEMEA market this month — the other two were a Lietuvos Energija green bond in euros and an Angola tap in dollars.
  • Bulgaria Flag Fotolia 230x150
    EM CEE
    Energo Pro ups pricing on bond
    Virginia Furness, April 27, 2018
    Energo Pro, a hydro power plant operator and electricity distributor in Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey, opened books for its €250m bond issue at 4.5%-4.75% on Friday, higher than the low to mid-4% it originally indicated.
  • electricity pylons at sunset px230 for gc
    EM CEE
    Energo Pro investor feedback indicates 'cheap' euros
    Francesca Young, April 26, 2018
    Energo Pro, a hydro power plant operator and electricity distributor in Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey, finished its roadshow in Wednesday and is planning to bring a euro-denominated bond as early as Friday.
