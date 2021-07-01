Bulgaria
-
Bulgarian animal healthcare company Huvepharma has become the latest casualty in an IPO market oversaturated with supply.
-
The Baltic covered bond market is expected to take another stride forward with the advent of Latvia’s draft law, which currently is being debated in parliament. At the same time, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been working closely with the Bulgarian, Croatian and Ukrainian authorities to help develop the basis for their own covered bond laws.
-
Rating: Baa2/BBB/BBB
-
The Republic of Bulgaria issued a €2.5bn dual-tranche bond on Tuesday to support its expanding state budget, following a raft of its regional peers which are responding to the Covid-19 crisis with substantial deals.
-
The Republic of Bulgaria has mandated banks to arrange a dual tranche bond in euros, making it the latest sovereign to add to the swelling supply from the central and eastern European (CEE) region.
-
The European Central Bank will begin supervising financial institutions in Bulgaria and Croatia from October 1, as the two countries prepare to join the euro. Firms entering the Banking Union for the first time will also fall under the Single Resolution Board’s remit for the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).
-
Southern Eastern European telecoms group United Group, a BC Partners and KKR portfolio company, is preparing an all-bond financing package for its takeover of Bulgaria’s Vivacom, marketing new senior secured bonds and an add-on to its existing 2025 PIK notes.
-
Transition bonds are likely to be a key part of the development of a sustainable economy in central and eastern Europe, delegates said at the Euromoney Central and Eastern European Forum in Vienna this week. While investors are keen to put money to work in the region, government support is still needed.
-
Bulgarian Energy Holding, the 100% government-owned Bulgarian electricity and gas holding company, has printed a €150m tap of the €400m 3.5% 2025s it sold in June.
-
Bulgarian Energy Holding, the 100% government-owned Bulgarian electricity and gas holding company, is returning to the bond markets for a tap of the €400m 3.5% 2015s it sold in June.The BEH tap will be only the third public Eurobond printed in the CEEMEA market this month — the other two were a Lietuvos Energija green bond in euros and an Angola tap in dollars.
-
Energo Pro, a hydro power plant operator and electricity distributor in Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey, opened books for its €250m bond issue at 4.5%-4.75% on Friday, higher than the low to mid-4% it originally indicated.
-
Energo Pro, a hydro power plant operator and electricity distributor in Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey, finished its roadshow in Wednesday and is planning to bring a euro-denominated bond as early as Friday.