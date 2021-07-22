US Treasury rally ‘from the gods’ encourages duration in EM bonds

Long dated issuance returned to EM primary bond markets in force this week as DCM bankers said issuers were seeing the latest fall in US Treasury yields as a sign that they should accelerate funding plans. Although several investors remain cautious on the prospects for rates markets, the weight of cash to be put to work is set to keep funding conditions attractive for EM borrowers, writes Mariam Meskin and Oliver West.

