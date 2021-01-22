Credit Suisse's SSAF selects seven

Credit Suisse has made seven appointments within its sustainability strategy, advisory and finance (SSAF) unit:. Five are external hires while two come from its own investment bank.

SSAF is tasked with coming up with Credit Suisse's sustainability strategy and entrenching it throughout the bank, developing sustainable products and services for clients, and representing the firm.

A successor to the bank's impact, advisory and finance department, SSAF is part of the sustainability, research and investment ...