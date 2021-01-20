China policy and markets round-up: Beijing sanctions former Trump officials, PBoC tightens grip on non-bank payment market, profit growth slows at central SOEs
In this round-up, China imposes sanctions on 28 US government officials who were part of the Donald Trump administration, the central bank increases oversight of non-bank payment firms, and profit growth at central government-owned enterprises suffers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced sanctions on 28 US government officials of the Trump administration for being “primarily responsible for seriously violating China’s sovereignty” in China-related issues. These included former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former trade adviser Peter Navarro and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
...
