China policy and markets round-up: Beijing sanctions former Trump officials, PBoC tightens grip on non-bank payment market, profit growth slows at central SOEs

In this round-up, China imposes sanctions on 28 US government officials who were part of the Donald Trump administration, the central bank increases oversight of non-bank payment firms, and profit growth at central government-owned enterprises suffers from the Covid-19 pandemic.



China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced sanctions on 28 US government officials of the Trump administration for being “primarily responsible for seriously violating China’s sovereignty” in China-related issues. These included former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former trade adviser Peter Navarro and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien. ... China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced sanctions on 28 US government officials of the Trump administration for being “primarily responsible for seriously violating China’s sovereignty” in China-related issues. These included former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former trade adviser Peter Navarro and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien. ...