Mongolian Mortgage Corp pulls bond amid political turmoil

By Morgan Davis
04.45 AM

Mongolian Mortgage Corp's (MIK) dollar bond market return was halted on Thursday after pandemic related protests forced the country's prime minister to resign.

The Mongolian company only has one outstanding dollar bond, a $281m 9.75% 2022 deal that was printed in 2019 with a subsequent tap. The new 144A/Reg S trade was to fund a tender of the debut 2022 notes, repay any other outstanding 2022 debt, for purchasing mortgages with ...

