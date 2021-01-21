Acea and United Utilities lifted by sea of green demand

Utilities Acea and United Utilities Water romped home with ESG-themed bonds in euros and sterling on Thursday. Bankers said investor demand for socially conscious assets was swelling.

Italian multi-utility Acea issued its debut green bond in euros, the UK’s United Utilities Water a sustainable bond in sterling.

“It’s ESG,” said a lead banker on one of the trades. “People are snapping the issuer’s hand off.”

Acea, rated Baa2/BBB+, launched two green tranches. It opened books for an ...