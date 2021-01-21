IG lines up $906m of financing for Tastytrade buy

IG Group trading floor 575x375
By Mike Turner
21 Jan 2021

IG Group, the UK derivatives trading platform, plans to use $906m-equivalent in debt and equity to finance a $1bn acquisition of US brokerage Tastytrade.

IG Group has offered $300m in cash and $700m in shares for its acquisition target. The cash portion will be made up of a £150m ($206m) new debt facility and existing cash. 

The bulk of the purchase will be financed by $700m of equity, with Tastytrade shareholders being issued ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options