Sino Biopharm block fetches $406m, stock plunges

Sino Biopharmaceutical’s chief executive Tse Ping has sold a portion of his stake in the company for the second time this year, pocketing HK$3.15bn ($406.4m) but causing the stock price to tumble in the secondary market.

Tse returned on Thursday with a block of 300m secondary shares in Sino Biopharm, representing 2.3% of the firm’s equity capital, according to a source close to the deal.

Bookrunners Citi and Goldman Sachs launched an accelerated bookbuild for the trade late night on Thursday in Hong Kong, ...