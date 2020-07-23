Braskem, BV keep calm Lat Am ticking

Latin American bond bankers say they expect new issuance to come at a calmer pace for the next few weeks, with just two Brazilian companies the only borrowers from the region to venture into primary markets this week.

Petrochemicals giant Braskem sold a rare hybrid deal of $600m on Monday, and Banco BV — the lender formerly known as Banco Votorantim — raised $500m of senior debt on Wednesday. This marked a second consecutive quiet week after a hectic June and first half of ...