Car faces engine trouble as buyout tumult hits prices

car key contract_575px_adobe_23Jul20
By Addison Gong
23 Jul 2020

Chinese auto rental company Car Inc’s stock price and outstanding bonds took a hit this week as two of its major shareholders struggled to offload the company’s shares. Addison Gong reports.

Car’s Hong Kong-listed shares lost 25% of their value between Monday and Thursday. Its dollar bonds were also volatile, after a series of events quickly unfolded at the company, which is linked to troubled firm Luckin Coffee.

Car’s share price had already more than halved since coffee chain ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options