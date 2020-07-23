Car faces engine trouble as buyout tumult hits prices
Chinese auto rental company Car Inc’s stock price and outstanding bonds took a hit this week as two of its major shareholders struggled to offload the company’s shares. Addison Gong reports.
Car’s Hong Kong-listed shares lost 25% of their value between Monday and Thursday. Its dollar bonds were also volatile, after a series of events quickly unfolded at the company, which is linked to troubled firm Luckin Coffee.Car’s share price had already more than halved since coffee chain ...
