Hungry, hungry Hipgnosis adds to revolver again just weeks after equity outing

Hipgnosis, the UK intellectual property and song management company, has again increased the size of its revolving credit facility since first signing it earlier this year, weeks after the firm raised £236m through an equity raise.

The company has ramped up the size of its facility and changed the currency denomination from £150m to $400m (£310m). This comes after Hipgnosis completed the original loan in February and entered an amend and extend process in April to increase the facility from £100m that also ...