Votorantim banking arm opts for five year

Banco BV, the banking arm of Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim, raised $500m of five year senior unsecured bonds on Wednesday in a deal well supported by retail, local and Brazilian bank buyers as well as the usual EM-dedicated institutional accounts.





Known as Banco Votorantim until a rebrand earlier this year, and 50% owned by state lender Banco do Brasil, Banco BV had begun investor calls on Monday as it considered a three and/or five-year trade.

Investor preferences were strongly weighted towards a five-year, and the bank on Wednesday morning ...