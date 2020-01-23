Brazilians return as USD bonds gain appeal

Two long-established, but long-absent, Brazilian issuers have turned to international bond markets as US dollar bonds become a more competitive option for the country’s issuers.

Banco Bradesco issued for the first time in eight years on Wednesday, while utility Eletrobras is planning a return to external markets for the first time since 2011.

“Investors did ask why Bradesco wanted to come back after so long,” said a banker close to the issuer. “Until recently, ...