Chile’s green double wraps funding needs early

Chile completed its $3.3bn of external funding needs for the year in two days this week, tapping both euro and dollar markets for green bonds that EM accounts say are becoming increasingly important for their end investors.

On Tuesday, A1/A+/A rated Chile set initial price thoughts (IPTs) of 65bp over mid-swaps for a tap of its existing 0.83% 2031s, and at 95bp-100bp over mid-swaps for a new 20 year offering — both in euros.

Leads BNP Paribas, Santander and Société Générale then set guidance at 50bp-55bp ...