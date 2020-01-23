Vivacom takeover package prints through tights but PIK lags
Southern Eastern European telecoms group United Group, a BC Partners and KKR portfolio company, is marketing an all-bond financing package for its takeover of Bulgaria’s Vivacom, marketing new senior secured bonds and an add-on to its existing 2025 PIK notes.
The announced deal included €1.05bn in senior secured notes and FRNs, due 2026 and a €170m PIK add-on. At the same time, United was refinancing €575m of 4.375% 2022 notes as part of the same deal, printing new 2028 notes for the same amount.During marketing, however, the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.