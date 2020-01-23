DeA Capital claims Italy’s first green real estate loan
DeA Capital Real Estate has signed an €85m green loan, which lenders say is the first in the Italian property sector.
Crédit Agricole and ING shared the five year term financing equally. Crédit Agricole was underwriter, bookrunner and agent bank, while ING was green structuring agent.The loan is secured by a building in Milan that has a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certificate. LEED is the most ...
