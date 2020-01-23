EBA suggests giving banks more of a say in stress tests

The European Banking Authority is looking to give banks room to publish their own unchallenged assessments of the risks facing their businesses, as part of a broader overhaul of its stress testing framework.

The EBA published a consultation paper spelling out its proposed changes to bank stress tests on Wednesday.

It was keen to emphasise the value of this opportunity for market participants, as it said that there had “never been a structured discussion on the post-crisis long-term strategy for ...