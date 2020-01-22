ECB meeting runs SSAs off smooth road
The European Central Bank’s first meeting of 2020 takes place on Thursday. While bankers and investors expect little in the way of material developments, the possibility is enough to have kept SSA issuers away from the market.
A few deals have trickled through: the Asian Development Bank is out with a euro benchmark, hitting the market alongside Romania, and the European Investment Bank is on screens in dollars and sterling.Otherwise, the market is quiet. “It’s a shame in some respects,” said a syndicate banker. “The ...
